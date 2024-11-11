Ample Stock Of Fertilizers Available In Lodhran District, Says ADCR
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Waseem Hassan, said that the wheat has been sown on 1,50,000 acres and onions on 2,000 acres across the district.
He emphasized that there was no shortage of chemical fertilizers in Lodhran, with the district administration ensuring the adequate availability of urea and DAP fertilizers in all three tehsils.
Speaking at a review meeting on the wheat and onion cultivation campaign, Syed Waseem Hassan expressed the administration’s full support for farmers in their efforts to increase wheat production. "Ensuring food security was critical, and the need of the hour is for farmers to benefit from the interest-free loan and government-issued Kisan Card to buy seeds and fertilizers," he said. He urged the farmers to play their role by cultivating maximum wheat crop.
The ADCR highlighted an incentive scheme introduced by the Punjab Chief Minister, where farmers cultivating more than 12.
5 acres of wheat will be eligible to win free laser levelers and tractors through a lucky draw. "These initiatives by the Punjab government are revolutionary steps for the agriculture sector and will greatly assist our dedicated farmers," he added.
He also addressed the measures being taken to combat smog. Awareness camps have been set up across the district to create awareness among the public about anti-smog measures. Farmers have been strictly advised against burning crop residues, with warning of legal action for violations.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Lodhran, Muhammad Zafar Malik, Assistant Director Agriculture Rana Dilshad Ali Khan, agricultural field formations, field assistants, and a large number of local farmers.
