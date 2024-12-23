Open Menu

Ample Stock Of Fertilizers Available In Lodhran District, Says ADCR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Waseem Hassan, reviewed fertilizers availability and supply in the district.

During the visit, he assured that there was no shortage of fertilizers in Lodhran, with ample stock available to meet farmers' needs. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Waseem Hassan emphasized that those involved in selling fertilizers at high prices were enemies of farmers and the national economy. "A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against such elements," he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those engaged in the sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs.

The ADCR issued strict warning, stating, "Concrete measures will be taken against individuals overcharging for fertilizers, and those involved in such unethical practices will face severe penalties.

" He directed fertilizer dealers to ensure that all fertilizers are provided to farmers at government rates.

Syed Waseem Hassan further directed dealers to maintain accurate record of fertilizer sales and stock availability as per official guidelines. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that every bag of fertilizer reaches farmers at fair prices to support agricultural growth and stability.

In response, fertilizer dealers assured the district administration of their full cooperation.

