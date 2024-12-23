Ample Stock Of Fertilizers Available In Lodhran District, Says ADCR
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Waseem Hassan, reviewed fertilizers availability and supply in the district.
During the visit, he assured that there was no shortage of fertilizers in Lodhran, with ample stock available to meet farmers' needs. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Waseem Hassan emphasized that those involved in selling fertilizers at high prices were enemies of farmers and the national economy. "A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against such elements," he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those engaged in the sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs.
The ADCR issued strict warning, stating, "Concrete measures will be taken against individuals overcharging for fertilizers, and those involved in such unethical practices will face severe penalties.
" He directed fertilizer dealers to ensure that all fertilizers are provided to farmers at government rates.
Syed Waseem Hassan further directed dealers to maintain accurate record of fertilizer sales and stock availability as per official guidelines. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that every bag of fertilizer reaches farmers at fair prices to support agricultural growth and stability.
In response, fertilizer dealers assured the district administration of their full cooperation.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM announces 100,000 E-bikes for students across province
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee
Woman, gang-raped, tortured, dies at Bahawalpur hospital
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Khan Gymkhana Club elections on 27th1 minute ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan1 minute ago
-
Transfers, postings in Punjab prisons dept1 minute ago
-
Alhamra hosts Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
Pharmacy looted1 minute ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR1 minute ago
-
DC assures resolution of water issues in Shakardara11 minutes ago
-
2-Day Students’ Gala begins at SMIU11 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO cut Christmas cake11 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident11 minutes ago
-
PTI presents initial demands before govt committee18 minutes ago
-
Khuli Katcheri held in Tehsil Shah Alam to address public issues21 minutes ago