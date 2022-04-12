UrduPoint.com

Ample Stock Of Panadol Tablets Available Across Punjab: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch on Tuesday said that ample stock of Panadol tablets was available across the province and there were 35.14 million tablets stored in commercial warehouses

Issuing current statistics regarding availability of Panadol tablet in the market, the P&SHD Secretary said that 8.02 million tablets were available in stock in Lahore, 8.93 million in Rawalpindi division, 5.

97 million stock in Multan division, 5.71 million tablets stock in Gujranwala division.

He said that hospitals and medicine depots under P&SHD had stock of 352.73 million tablets.

Imran Sikander Baloch said that the department was doing everything to maintain the availability of tablet in the market, adding that there was no shortage of Panadol tablet in the market.

"In case of unavailability of the tablet, the people could contact on 1033 health line," he added.

