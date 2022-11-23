Ample stock of wheat available in Multan division: Deputy Director Food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director food Asif Raza said that a stock of 4.4 million bags of wheat was available with the Multan division and it was more than sufficient to meet local requirement.

While talking to media persons, he stated that the division purchased 704,796 metric tonnes of wheat from peasants during the season. Subsidize floor was being sold at 1,700 sale points across the division and a 10 kg bag was available for Rs 648, he added.

To a query, he stated that all the sale points were being strictly monitored.

About 111 flour mills and 870 grinding units were registered for quota. The department was providing 1,348 tonnes of wheat on daily basis.

"To discourage smuggling, the department has introduced 34 points at entry and exit points in various cities of the division", said Asif. Recently, the department seized 4550 bags, illegally transported to other regions. License of four flour mills were cancelled for embezzlement. Similarly, notices were served to 85 mills, Asif added. The hoarders and profiteers were fined Rs 1.5 million during different raids.