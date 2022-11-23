UrduPoint.com

Ample Stock Of Wheat Available In Multan Division: Deputy Director Food

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Ample stock of wheat available in Multan division: Deputy Director Food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director food Asif Raza said that a stock of 4.4 million bags of wheat was available with the Multan division and it was more than sufficient to meet local requirement.

While talking to media persons, he stated that the division purchased 704,796 metric tonnes of wheat from peasants during the season. Subsidize floor was being sold at 1,700 sale points across the division and a 10 kg bag was available for Rs 648, he added.

To a query, he stated that all the sale points were being strictly monitored.

About 111 flour mills and 870 grinding units were registered for quota. The department was providing 1,348 tonnes of wheat on daily basis.

"To discourage smuggling, the department has introduced 34 points at entry and exit points in various cities of the division", said Asif. Recently, the department seized 4550 bags, illegally transported to other regions. License of four flour mills were cancelled for embezzlement. Similarly, notices were served to 85 mills, Asif added. The hoarders and profiteers were fined Rs 1.5 million during different raids.

Related Topics

Multan Sale Media All From Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

1 hour ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 hour ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.