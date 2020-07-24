UrduPoint.com
Ample Stock Of Wheat In KP; 400,000 Tons To Be Purchased From PASSCO: Food Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Ample stock of wheat in KP; 400,000 tons to be purchased from PASSCO: Food Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the province and to ensure its interrupted supply 400,000 tons of wheat would be purchased from PAASCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the province and to ensure its interrupted supply 400,000 tons of wheat would be purchased from PAASCO.

He was chairing a meeting convened here Thursday to review matters relating to provide cheap wheat flour to people. The meeting was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Food Director, Zubair Ahmad and concerned officials.

He said that province has enough wheat to meet its requirement however 400,000 tons of wheat would be purchased from PAASCO for food security adding memorandum of understanding in this connection would be signed very soon.

He said that government is also considering others options to ensure continuous supply of wheat in the province. He said that wheat would be provided to flour mills from government godowns in current month.

Lodhi said that government is endeavoring to resolve basic problems of people and welfare oriented policies have been adopted by PTI government keeping in view vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

