Ample stock of wheat recovered in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Punjab government, district administrative machinery of South Punjab launched comprehensive crackdown across the different cities to discourage wheat hoarding in the province .

In this regard city government, food authorities of Khanewal on Wednesday on tip of special branch raided at a private godown in the city and claimed to recover 3200 wheat bags from there .

Besides, in Burewala in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Ali raided in 118 EB and recovered wheat bags from the godown.

In Rajanpur, District food Authority raided at different cites to search illegal stock of wheat and claimed to recover 4200 wheat bags from jampur and Rajanpur areas. separate cases were registered against owners of the godowns .