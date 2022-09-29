UrduPoint.com

Ample Stock Present In Utility Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Ample stock present in utility stores

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Ample stock of essential commodities was available at 88 utility stores of Sargodha district,said Regional Manager Utility stores corporation Sargodha Ali Ameer Bhatti.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,he said that subsidized flour bag of 20-kg,sugar 5-kg and ghee 5-kg was being provided to each customer on ID card number once a month.

He said that utility stores in Sargodha achieved 100% of the target of Rs 220 million set for this month.

He added that vigilance teams and area managers inspected the stores regularly to check the performance of the staff and quality of stock.

