Ample Sugar Stocks In District Markets

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:10 PM

Ample sugar stocks in district markets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) -:Ample sugar stocks were available across the district, affirmed district administration after inspection of markets here.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed along with Secretary Market Committee Ejaz Manais visited the grain market to check godowns, warehouses and sugar sale points.

The AC instructed traders to prepare a register and keep complete record of sugar supply.

She also held meetings with traders and urged them to avoid hoarding or else face stringent action.

She warned that stocks could be confiscated and cases would be registered in case any trader was found involved in black marketing.

Also,Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar visited grain market Jalalpur Pirwala. He found over 3294 bags of sugar stored in the godowns and sent detailed report to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak in this regard.

