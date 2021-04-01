UrduPoint.com
Ample Supply Of Edible Items To Be Ensured In Ramazan Bazaars: Aleem Khan

Thu 01st April 2021

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that ample supply of flour, ghee, sugar, vegetables, chicken and eggs would be ensured in Ramazan bazaars at low price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that ample supply of flour, ghee, sugar, vegetables, chicken and eggs would be ensured in Ramazan bazaars at low price.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed Ramazan Package, here.

He directed that all departments including Livestock, Agriculture, Industry and local administration would ensure integrated planning for Ramazan bazaars.

Food items would be provided at low prices at 800 sale points of these 313 Ramazan bazaars across the province and there would be no compromise on the quality of items, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan told that provincial ministers and secretaries would also inspect Ramazan bazaars in different districts.

He further said that Corona SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit in Ramazan bazaars and maximum facilities should be provided to the citizens visiting there.

He directed that a rational policy should be adopted in all matters pertaining to Ramazan bazaars so that the general consumers could get maximum benefit.

It is pertinent to mention here that all matters pertaining to Ramazan bazaars had been finalized.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Punjab Chief Secretary and others.

