Ample wheat stock available in province: Aleem Khan

Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that sufficient wheat stock is available in the province to meet the needs of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that sufficient wheat stock is available in the province to meet the needs of the people.

While presiding over a meeting here on Thursday,he said that 10 kg and 20 kg wheat flour bags were sold on fixed prices, adding that flour was available in abundance in all 'Sastay bazaars' across the province.

He highlighted that wheat was being provided in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad on priority and sufficient wheat was given to flour mills of Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sialkot.

Aleem said that food department must ensure wheat stock till coming March and April for the province.

The minister said that transportation of imported wheat to flour mills and current situation in this regard was satisfactory.

He said that relevant authorities must ensure proper monitoring of transportation of wheat from Attock, Kashmir and Bhakkar to other provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that meeting also discussed new process for wheat procurement at official level in coming year.