UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ample Wheat Stock Available In Province: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:47 PM

Ample wheat stock available in province: Aleem Khan

Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that sufficient wheat stock is available in the province to meet the needs of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that sufficient wheat stock is available in the province to meet the needs of the people.

While presiding over a meeting here on Thursday,he said that 10 kg and 20 kg wheat flour bags were sold on fixed prices, adding that flour was available in abundance in all 'Sastay bazaars' across the province.

He highlighted that wheat was being provided in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad on priority and sufficient wheat was given to flour mills of Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sialkot.

Aleem said that food department must ensure wheat stock till coming March and April for the province.

The minister said that transportation of imported wheat to flour mills and current situation in this regard was satisfactory.

He said that relevant authorities must ensure proper monitoring of transportation of wheat from Attock, Kashmir and Bhakkar to other provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that meeting also discussed new process for wheat procurement at official level in coming year.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Attock March April All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

IHC turns down petition seeking ban on public gath ..

6 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago

Indian govt committing fraud with Kashmiris in nam ..

7 seconds ago

Seven shops sealed in Multan over SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

80 mound per acre wheat can be obtained with balan ..

3 minutes ago

Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton Ready to Take COVID-19 S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.