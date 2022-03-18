- Home
'Amr-bil Maruf', Theme Of PTI's Historic Public Gathering At D-Chowk: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 10:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said "Amr-bil Maruf" (enjoin what is right) had been suggested as a theme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) historic public gathering scheduled to be held at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27.
He, in a tweet, asked the PTI officials and workers to note the theme of public gathering.