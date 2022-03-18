Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said "Amr-bil Maruf" (enjoin what is right) had been suggested as a theme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) historic public gathering scheduled to be held at D-Chowk Islamabad on March 27

He, in a tweet, asked the PTI officials and workers to note the theme of public gathering.