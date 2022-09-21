AMR testing lab starts functioning to collect data on affects of antibiotic on animal health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The recently established Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) testing lab set up by the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started functioning to collect data on affects of antibiotics on animal health.

The AMR lab had been set up in Peshawar with the objective of implementing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Plan in Animal Health Sector, informed Dr Syed Asad Ali Shah, Epidemiologist and AMR Focal Person for Animal Health Livestock and Diary Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Disease Investigation Laboratory (DIL) Peshawar is designated and notified as the Provincial Laboratory on AMR in the Animal Health Sector," Dr Asad told APP.

The lab was established with the support of Fleming Fund Country Grand Pakistan, a UK-based aid programme supporting up to 24 countries across Africa and Asia to tackle antimicrobial resistance, he added.

The laboratory is currently working on generation of data about the use of antibiotic and its resistance in animals and poultry.

The livestock department currently has no data about the use of antibiotic in animal and about its impact on animal health and human being through utilization of meat.

After collection of sufficient data, future policy would be chalked out to contain use of antibiotics and for suggestion of alternatives because some of antibiotics have become essential in protection of animals and birds species especially poultry.

There was dire need of creating mass awareness among people about the effects of antibiotics on health of human and animals, he stressed.

The AMR lab has three veterinary doctors, three professional technicians and supporting staff, Azad apprised APP.

He said the capacity and competency of DIL Peshawar would be enhanced accordingly to serve as a lead lab for the province for AMR sampling, testing, training, quality control, interpretation and data reporting for animal health sector.

The lab will also develop close linkages with National Veterinary Laboratories Islamabad and National Reference Laboratory for Poultry Disease Islamabad, Asad continued.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department had recently completed a baseline survey for collection of updated information regarding livestock population and livestock related enterprises in the province. This livestock survey would also be used as a relevant source for the selection of sampling frame, Dr Asad told APP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, he added, had taken the initiative of formulating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Plan to provide a framework for implementation of required interventions for AMR containment in animal health sector of the province.

The rapid emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance in humans, animals and environment is becoming a multifaceted challenge that impacts global public health and food security and threatens attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, he explained.

The irrational use of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine are believed as the driving force for escalating the drug resistance at an extremely high rate.

Dr Asad said serious consequences of AMR were anticipated in the coming decades that include significant decline in global export, increase in health care cost and decrease in livestock production.

The issue of increasing antimicrobial resistance had gained recognition at all levels and required adopting a multi-sectoral and holistic "One Health" approach of involving all the relevant departments in prevention programme through data sharing, he suggested.

During the last few years, a higher prevalence of antibiotic resistance has been observed in Pakistan where studies have revealed that most of the pathogens are showing high resistance to the commonly used antibiotics.

After establishing of AMR lab in Peshawar, Poultry Research Institute (PRI) Jabba Manshera will also be upgraded and engaged in Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing in the animal health sector in the province.

There are also twenty five district diagnostic laboratories in the province which are providing basic diagnostic facilities and these laboratories have close linkages with DIL Peshawar and will serve as the specimen collection center for AMR.