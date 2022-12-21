UrduPoint.com

Amrullah Saleh Acts As Indian Puppet To Malign Pakistan, Destabilize Region

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Amrullah Saleh acts as Indian puppet to malign Pakistan, destabilize region

Former head of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) Amrullah Saleh continues to spit venom at Pakistan by maligning state, army and intelligence agency through social media, just to appease India, showing indifference to the miseries of the Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Former head of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) Amrullah Saleh continues to spit venom at Pakistan by maligning state, army and intelligence agency through social media, just to appease India, showing indifference to the miseries of the Afghan people.

Through his social media handle, Saleh is fanning baseless anti-Pakistan propaganda blaming the country for recent tension with Afghanistan.

After 2001, Amrullah Saleh proved himself as a valuable asset for foreign hostile agencies against its own government and people as he was considered responsible for bloodshed and destruction in Afghanistan during the last 20 years.

For his services to betray the Afghan people, Saleh is being paid $200 a day, which was previously $400 a month, besides lots of high-level contacts, foreign citizenship and political ambition. His flight from just an interpreter for an NGO in 2001 to high-profile state portfolios was a reward for putting Afghanistan's national interest on the back burner, said a senior security analyst.

He said Saleh received his intelligence training from India even before joining NDS. While heading the NDS, he facilitated India to set up its hostile networks across Afghanistan for conducting espionage, sabotage and terrorist activities against Pakistan while destabilizing the region. He also supported Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the form of cash, ammunition and training.

During his tenure, Human Rights Watch also documented numerous torture incidents of detainees between 2004 and 2010.

The analyst said, that out of personal vendetta, Saleh opposed President Hamid Karzai for entering into talks with the Taliban and looking for Pakistan's help in this regard notwithstanding the significance of those talks for future of Afghanistan. It was he who propelled propaganda during Ashraf Ghani government to sabotage the intra-Afghan peace process.

He said Amrullah Saleh was notorious for orchestrating attacks on himself to establish his credentials in Afghanistan and to his foreign masters. He also organized attack on the Afghan Presidential Palace during the Eid-ul-Azha prayers in July 2021.

"Amrullah Saleh is a greater threat to regional stability as his machinations are not restricted to Pakistan and Afghanistan alone. He keeps peddling his propaganda against Iran as well. After taking advantage of West's patronage, now Amrullah Saleh is dancing to the tunes of his mentor India's RAW," the analyst added.

For instance, he said it was only Indian officials' meeting with the Taliban leadership that Saleh did not criticise. Otherwise, he often maligns the US for Doha deal while alleging Washington for bringing in the Taliban to Afghanistan.

Similarly, to serve the agenda of his Indian masters, Saleh, and his likeminded individuals such as Hamdullah Mohib and Hanif Atmar support Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in Pakistan as its propaganda and leaders always received generous support and welcome from Saleh and his masters.

