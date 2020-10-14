UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AMTI BoG Sacks Two Employees On The Charges Of Attack On Dean, CEO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

AMTI BoG sacks two employees on the charges of attack on dean, CEO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Board of Governor of Ayub Medical Teaching Institutions (AMTI) Abbottabad Wednesday sacked two employees of the hospital who were involved in an attack on the college dean.

On 18th October 2019, a mob led by Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan Security In-charge Ayub Medical College attacked the dean of medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AMTI.

Hospital administration registered an FIR against both and also started a departmental inquiry according to the rules and suspended both Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan on the findings of the report, hospital also served show-cause notices to them on negligence in duty.

Later Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench and challenged the AMTI administration inquiry report, initially, the court stopped the hospital for further proceedings and later while giving the verdict said that it is an internal matter of AMTI and directed them to resolve the issue according to their code of conduct.

After completion of the internal inquiry board of Governor of AMTI issued orders to sack both employees from service.

On the other side, Grand Health Alliance (GHA) in a meeting held in Abbottabad has warned the AMTI and provincial government and condemned the termination of services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan.

They further said that despite clear orders from Chief Minister KPK the chairman Board of Governor AMTI and administration are taking their own decisions, they have demanded from the government to take notice of irregularities in AMTI rather than actions against the employees.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Abbottabad Alliance October FIR 2019 Afridi From Government Court

Recent Stories

FM terms Pakistan's re-election to UNHRC as import ..

6 minutes ago

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

43 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.