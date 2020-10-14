AMTI BoG sacks two employees on the charges of attack on dean, CEO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Board of Governor of Ayub Medical Teaching Institutions (AMTI) Abbottabad Wednesday sacked two employees of the hospital who were involved in an attack on the college dean.

On 18th October 2019, a mob led by Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan Security In-charge Ayub Medical College attacked the dean of medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AMTI.

Hospital administration registered an FIR against both and also started a departmental inquiry according to the rules and suspended both Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan on the findings of the report, hospital also served show-cause notices to them on negligence in duty.

Later Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench and challenged the AMTI administration inquiry report, initially, the court stopped the hospital for further proceedings and later while giving the verdict said that it is an internal matter of AMTI and directed them to resolve the issue according to their code of conduct.

After completion of the internal inquiry board of Governor of AMTI issued orders to sack both employees from service.

On the other side, Grand Health Alliance (GHA) in a meeting held in Abbottabad has warned the AMTI and provincial government and condemned the termination of services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan.

They further said that despite clear orders from Chief Minister KPK the chairman Board of Governor AMTI and administration are taking their own decisions, they have demanded from the government to take notice of irregularities in AMTI rather than actions against the employees.