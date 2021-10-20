UrduPoint.com

AMUOBA Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association's (AMUOBA) delegation led by its President Jawaid Anwar, called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Wednesday.

The members of the delegation included President AMUOBA, Jawaid Anwar, Vice President Cmdre (R) Salim Siddiqui, General Secretary Arshad khan and Executive Member Farrukh Nizami, said a statement.

The visit aimed at strengthening academic activities by promoting cordial relations between the government and academia as well as to develop cooperation and understanding among the stakeholders.

The governor observed that such initiatives are instrumental to improve bilateral relations, motivate institutes to contribute towards fostering the spirit of competition, and help enhance the academic standard as well.

