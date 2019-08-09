UrduPoint.com
An Absconder Among 20 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Fri 09th August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The South zone police - Karachi have arrested one absconder among 20 suspects during the last 24 hours from different areas in its jurisdiction here.

The police have recovered three pistols, nine rounds, six kilo and 910 grams of Hashish, 115 grams heroin, 800 mini-packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco) and 12 kilograms betel nuts, said a spokesman to the DIG South on Friday.

