An Absconder Among 21 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:13 PM

An absconder among 21 suspects arrested in Karachi

The South zone police - Karachi have arrested an absconder among 21 suspects during routine patrolling, snap checking and raids in its jurisdiction over the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The South zone police - Karachi have arrested an absconder among 21 suspects during routine patrolling, snap checking and raids in its jurisdiction over the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered three pistols along with nine rounds, 1240 grams charas and around 792 mini-packets of gutka (chewing tobacco) from the arrested suspects, said a spokespersonto the DIG South on Wednesday.

