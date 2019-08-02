UrduPoint.com
An Absconder Among 39 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Fri 02nd August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An absconder among 39 suspects were arrested during raids, snap checking and routine patrolling during the last 24 hours by the South Zone police from its jurisdiction here.

The police have recovered 1.3 kilograms of charas, four bottles liquor, 250 kilograms betel nuts, 29 mobile phone and Gutka (chewing tobacco) packing and manufacturing material from the arrested accused, said a spokes person to the DIG South onFriday.

