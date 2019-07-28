UrduPoint.com
An Absconder Among 40 Suspects Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The South zone Karachi police have arrested an absconder among 40 suspects in raids, routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered two pistols, six rounds, over 4.2 kilograms of marijuana, 24 canes of beer,one mobile phone and 288 mini-packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco) from the suspects,said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Sunday.

