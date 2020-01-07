An Accountability Court (AC) testify witness in Lok Virsa funds embezzlement case

UrduPoint.com
An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Tuesday has recorded the testimony of the first prosecution witness in a NAB reference filed in July last year against the alleged embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Tuesday has recorded the testimony of the first prosecution witness in a NAB reference filed in July last year against the alleged embezzlement in Lok Virsa funds.

The AC is hearing a NAB reference filed against PPP Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused for their alleged involvement in Lok Virsa funds' embezzlement.

The hearing was resumed by the AC Judge Muhammad Bashir whereas prosecution disclosed that witness Muhammad Sadiq was present in the court.

The court recorded the statement of the witness and fixed January 28 for arguments over the statement of the witness.

During the hearing, Rubina Khalid, Taband Zafar and Mazhar-ul-Islam appeared before the court.

The accused have been charged for causing a loss of Rs30 million to the national exchequer.

