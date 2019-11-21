UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Alarming 24% Pakistanis Say That Vaccines Are Not Compatible With Their Religious Beliefs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:56 PM

An alarming 24% Pakistanis say that vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 24% Pakistanis say that vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 24% Pakistanis say that vaccines are not compatible with their religious beliefs.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How strongly do you agree or disagree: ‘Vaccines are compatible with your religious beliefs’?” In response, 44% Pakistanis said that they strongly agree, 19% said they somewhat agree, 11% somewhat disagree and 13% strongly disagree.

13% claimed they do not know/do not wish to respond.
Commenting on this, Bilal I Gilani - Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan adds: “Pakistan is one of the front-line states in the war against Polio and in the past one year the war seems to have been lost.

Pakistan is now the only country where new polio cases have surfaced and as compared to 2018, 4 times more polio cases were reported in 2019.

The findings emerging from Gallup Pakistan shed light on how the religious views against vaccinations in general could be one reason why vaccination compliance in Pakistan is a problem.

Most surveys point out that close to 15-20% children in the age where regular vaccination is required have not completed their courses. It is striking how a quarter of adult Pakistanis find vaccines to be against their religious belief and an additional 13% are fence sitters.

Both negative view holders and fence sitters are not only susceptible to not get their children vaccinated but are a possible cause of spiraling misinformation and motivation for other parents to discontinue vaccination. Global Fight against Polio can be won and lost in Pakistan if we have correct understanding of reasons such as the one highlighted by this Gallup poll.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Gallup Women 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

171 recruits attend 11th passing-out parade in Gil ..

8 minutes ago

Asia markets sink on trade fears as Congress passe ..

7 minutes ago

International Day for Elimination of Violence agai ..

8 minutes ago

Poisoned Sumatran elephant found dead in Indonesia ..

8 minutes ago

PM asks party workers not to worry about foreign f ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome Preparing Meeting of Russian-Italian ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.