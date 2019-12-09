UrduPoint.com
An Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested : 30kg Charas Recovered: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:25 PM

An alleged drug dealer arrested : 30kg charas recovered: Minister

The Sindh Excise department in its crackdown against drug dealers, has arrested an alleged drug dealer Ghulam Mustafa Brohi in Larkana and seized 30 Kilograms of charas during a search of a pickup

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh Excise department in its crackdown against drug dealers, has arrested an alleged drug dealer Ghulam Mustafa Brohi in Larkana and seized 30 Kilograms of charas during a search of a pickup.

The action was taken on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise team Larkana on the successful action.

