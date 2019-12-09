An Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested : 30kg Charas Recovered: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:25 PM
The Sindh Excise department in its crackdown against drug dealers, has arrested an alleged drug dealer Ghulam Mustafa Brohi in Larkana and seized 30 Kilograms of charas during a search of a pickup
The action was taken on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement issued here on Monday.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise team Larkana on the successful action.