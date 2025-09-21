Open Menu

An Alleged Encounter Took Place Between The Counter Crime Department (CCD), Robbers Near Pansara Road

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

An alleged encounter took place between the Counter Crime Department (CCD), robbers near Pansara Road

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) An alleged encounter took place between the Counter Crime Department (CCD) and robbers near the Pansara Road Sem Mor area of Bhowana, as a result of which one robber was killed while his two accomplices escaped.

According to the CCD spokesperson, when ASI Haji Nasrullah signaled the suspicious motorcycle riders to stop, the suspects opened fire on the police party. One bullet hit Constable Muhammad Ali on the chest, but he was safe due to his bulletproof jacket.

The bumper of the CCD vehicle was also damaged during the firing. Later, a search operation was conducted in the area in which an injured robber was arrested, who succumbed to his injuries. The slain robber was identified as Muhammad Atif, a resident of Lahore and a registered accused. According to the police, he was wanted in more than 60 cases of theft, robbery and robbery.

Weapons have been recovered from the spot while raids are being conducted to arrest the two absconding robbers.

