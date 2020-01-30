UrduPoint.com
An Alleged Extortionist Among 16 Suspects Arrested By Sindh Rangers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) along with Sindh Police have arrested an alleged extortionist among 16 suspects in joint operations from different areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) along with Sindh Police have arrested an alleged extortionist among 16 suspects in joint operations from different areas of the city.

An alleged extortionist namely Atiq was arrested from Chakiwara area, who is reportedly involved in several extortion cases, said a Rangers spokesman of Thursday.

As many as 13 suspected street criminals and robbers were arrested from the areas of Ferozabad, Al-Falah, Napier, Eidgah and Korangi.

The suspects are identified as Gul Amir, Hazrat Gul, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Sabir, Imran Khan alias Manaki, Muhammad Waqar, Tamil Umer, Umer Khayyam, Uzair Javed, Mohammad Shan alias Shaana, Muhammad Rashid, Tanveer Abbas and Mohammad Shahbaz.

Two suspects identified as Rashid Ali alias Mota alias Laalu and Saddam Hussein alias Gainda were arrested from Saudabad and Ferozabad areas on their alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the area.

The law enforcement agencies have also recovered illegal weapons,reportedly smuggled goods and drugs from the possession of the arrested suspects and have handed over all of them to the police for further legal proceedings.

