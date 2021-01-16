An ample quantity of fireworks recovered during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a firework dealer and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Gali Norani, Gali Achaarwali, Interior Lohari Gate, Kabootar Mandi and suburban areas respectively in premises of Kup and Lohari Gate police stations. Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 20 people.

The JTT teams also arrested a firework dealer and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks during the search operation. Case has been registered against the criminal with the Lohari Gate police station, police sources added.