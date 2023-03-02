An anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquits 8 Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted eight activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution, during the proceedings.

Advocate Malik Saleem, Advocate Isra Chaudhry and Advocate Burhan Bukhari represented the TLP workers.

Chung police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties.

Those who were acquitted included Talib Hussain, Faisal Hameed, Aslam Khalid, Sharif Sadiq, Saqib Ali, Ammar Ali, and Faisal Mehmood.