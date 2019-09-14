An arm clerk arrested over corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) have arrested an employee (clerk) of deputy commissioner office on the charge of corruption.

According to ACE sources here on Saturday, complainant Asim Gulzar of Bhera (Sargodha) stated in his application to Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach that a clerk of arm branch Muhammad Shahbaz Khan was demanding Rs.

9,000 for the renewal of Arm License. On the direction of Regional Director, Assistant Director Tasawwar Abbas Bosal along with Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Aqeel conducted raid and arrested clerk Shahbaz Khanred-handed while taking bribe amount.