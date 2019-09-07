UrduPoint.com
An Art & Craft Exhibition Was Arranged To Mark Defense Day By Care School System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :An Art & Craft Exhibition was arranged to mark Defense Day by Care school System here on Saturday.

Famous drama artist Masood Khawaja inaugurated the exhibition flanked by Principal Sheikh Saghir and staff.

Children made different projects related to defense system and warfare. The children also showed solidarity with the people of Kashmir by making posters depicting Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, senior artist Masood Khawaja said that it was a fabulous example of nationalism by imparting patriotism in children.

