An Art exhibition organized at SU fascinates visitors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :An art exhibition of watercolor paint and pencil work of renowned artists of Sindh Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli was organized at the Institute of Art and Design (IAD), University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The exhibition, organized by the Director Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi and his team, was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro held at the Benazir Gallery of the Institute, the other day.

SU Vice-Chancellor, deans, teachers, officers and students viewed the art exhibition with keen interest and they praised the canvas and images created by artists Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli through watercolor paint and pencil works respectively.

The art exhibition showcased various cultural and historical places including palm trees, dates, and different parts of Kotdiji Fort and bridges of district Khairpur Mirs with watercolor paint that enthralled the visitors.

The mountains, huts of Tharparkar, mud-built houses, shops & walls and other objects were also put on display, which were made through pencil work.

On the occasion, the renowned pencil artist Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli played the flute and received a standing ovation from the visitors who had thronged to the IAD to see the exhibition were awestruck and mesmerized by the fascinating sound of the musical instrument.

Famous artist Zulfiqar Ali Khan Qureshi made the audience sway by singing one of his famous songs "Yar Jaldi Milo" (Darling! See me soon). His performance captivated and enchanted the teachers and students equally and they could not help giving him a big hand.

Addressing the function, the SU VC Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the works of artist Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli were excellent and professional adding that after seeing their creative work; it seemed as if he was touring the countryside.

He said that the urban students must have been astonished after looking at the art work of the eminent artists of Sindh. "What a beautiful and charming landscapes there are in the rural areas of Sindh! I can say it after walking through your priceless pictures", the VC said.

He further observed that whether it was watercolor paint, pencil work or any other form of the art, it must be very difficult and it required all-out attention.

He said that the way in which the artist had created various trees, bridges, roads, huts and other things with pencil work was simply amazing and it was heartwarming to see them.

Dr. Kalhoro said that Abdul Majeed Mangi and Shakeel Ahmed Khaskheli were the assets of Sindh as they had been trying to highlight the positive image of the country through their art work while the youth should be proud of them.

He said that the Director Institute of Art and Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi knew the art of giving verve and vitality to every program he organized. "And even today, he has done it in a befitting manner", he said.

He said that the services of the recently retired professor Dr.Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal and the incumbent Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan Qureshi were commendable as they had shined the name of the varsity in the world of Sindhi literature and art respectively, adding that the SU employee Imdad Ali Khoso posted at the Institute of Art & Design was also hardworking and he had been serving his institute with distinction.

Dr Kalhoro said that the number of PhD teachers in Sindh University was unmatched by any other university and the enrollment of the ensured in every field the varsity was offering admissions.

Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal, Dean Faculty ofNatural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch and others also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Naimatullah Khilji, Sabeen Naeem and others presented bouquets and ajraks to the vice-chancellor, deans and other guest artists.

The event was attended by Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr. Makhmour Bukhari, Dr. Mehmud-ul-Hassan Mughal, Dr. Ahmed Ali Brohi, Dr. Naimatullah Shah, Shaukat Khokhar and a large number of teachers and students of the institute.