An ASI Injured, Two Dacoits Held In Cross Fire

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two dacoits were injured in crossfire between police personnel and "Khan Baba gang" when they opened fire on police party to release its members in the jurisdiction Perwadhai Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two dacoits were injured in crossfire between police personnel and "Khan Baba gang" when they opened fire on police party to release its members in the jurisdiction Perwadhai Police station.

According to a police spokesman, the police party was on way with gang members for the identification of looted goods and their accomplices, the members of "Khan Baba Gang" open indiscriminate firing on Police party, resultantly an ASI namely Muhammad Zaheer injured while two accused identified as Khalil and Ali Noor were held in injured condition.

Police have Cordon off the area and was conducting raids for remaining suspects.

The gang was wanted to police in more than 50 cases of dacoities, robberies, attempted murder and snatching, spokesman said.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation was underway.

On other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance and directed to arrest the ramming culprits of gang immediately adding that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

