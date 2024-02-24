An attempt to smuggle hashish worth Rs millions foiled in operation on Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) An attempt to smuggle hashish worth Rs of millions was foiled in an operation on the Indus Highway on Friday.

The operation, under the supervision of ASP Sadar Circle Talha, was carried out based on intelligence information.

SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Shah Dauran recovered 80 kg of hashish from a truck full of coal in an operation along with a police force.

In the operation, three interprovincial drug smugglers, Amjad Hussain, Fazal Siddique residents of Orakzai, and Zeenat Ali, a resident of Kachai, were arrested along with the truck.

The seized drugs were being smuggled to Punjab under the guise of coal.

A case was registered against the detained drug smugglers at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/378