An awareness campaigns asks to educate parents to administer polio drops

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr. Jamil Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday asked the officials of his department to effectively run awareness campaign to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive.

District Health Officer, Sukkur has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the DHO asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the anti-polio drive which will initiate from Aug 2nd to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.