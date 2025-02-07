CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) An awareness seminar was organized by the Revenue Department in a private hall regarding the distribution of joint accounts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal attended the seminar as the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rana Muhammad Omar, Assistant Commissioners of the three tehsils, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gurdawars and Patwaris from across the district participated.

Trainers from Lahore gave lectures to Patwaris, Gurdawars and revenue officers on the distribution of joint accounts. On this occasion, DC Safiullah Gondal, while addressing the participants of the seminar, said that the distribution of joint accounts will eliminate property boundaries and ownership disputes and reduce civil cases.

The formation of winda will facilitate the distribution of personal property, protect the rights of women and facilitate the purchase and sale of land. The distribution of joint accounts will end disputes, and the landowners will be allotted their land numbers. He further said that The distribution of joint accounts will save resources and time as well as money.

The concerned Patwaris and revenue officers will also get incentives when the village target is completed. Finally, the DC distributed stationery boxes among the Patwaris of the villages.