An Earthquake Of 3.1 Magnitude Jolts Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:42 PM

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Karachi

The Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre here on Saturday reported 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre here on Saturday reported 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Karachi.

According to MET office, the moderate intensity quake was 3.1 magnitude at Richter Scale that jolted the port city.

The epicenter of the quake was measured at the depth of 15 kilometers beneath the earth's surface, the seismic monitoring centre said on a private news channel.

No casualties or damage were reported from the earthquake.

The tremors spread panic amongst locals, although no loss of life and property was reported from any area.

