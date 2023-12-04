Open Menu

An Elderly Person Murdered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

An elderly person murdered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Some unidentified people killed the old inmate after breaking into the home, according to rescuer.

The victim is identified as Allah Bukhsh, 70, son of Muhammad Yar, resident of Murad Pur Shumali near Shaher Sultan tehsil Jatoi died after receiving a gunshot wound at the left side of his back.

The aid workers shifted the body to a rural health centre immediately after reaching the spot.

The reason for the murder was yet to be ascertained as to whether it was the result of some old enmity or family dispute.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which registered the case before starting an investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Unidentified People Died Jatoi Family

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

19 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

1 hour ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

3 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan