An elderly person murdered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Some unidentified people killed the old inmate after breaking into the home, according to rescuer.

The victim is identified as Allah Bukhsh, 70, son of Muhammad Yar, resident of Murad Pur Shumali near Shaher Sultan tehsil Jatoi died after receiving a gunshot wound at the left side of his back.

The aid workers shifted the body to a rural health centre immediately after reaching the spot.

The reason for the murder was yet to be ascertained as to whether it was the result of some old enmity or family dispute.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which registered the case before starting an investigation.