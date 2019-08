An elderly woman was struck and ran over by a passenger bus on Qazi Qayoum road here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :An elderly woman was struck and ran over by a passenger bus on Qazi Qayoum road here on Saturday.

According to Makki Shah police, the unidentified woman was crossing the road when the bus struck her and escaped.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem while the police have started search for her family.