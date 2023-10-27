Open Menu

An Emergency Exercise Held At Sukkur Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

An emergency exercise held at Sukkur Airport

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority organized an annual full-scale emergency exercise at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport in Sukkur to deal with any emergency situation.

Civil aviation, airport security force, air force, airport staff, 1122 service, medical, and other related agencies participated in the exercise here on Friday.

During the occasion, a fire broke out and passengers were rescued from it. The exercise was supervised by Airport Manager Hamad-ur Rehman and other fire officers.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui, and other revenue officers visited the emergency exercise at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport and appreciated the performance of the personnel of rescue and law enforcement agencies.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said that airports are very important for any city and it is the responsibility of the relevant organizations to ensure their security. These exercises build a close relationship and cooperation between institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Nusrat Bhutto Sukkur Rescue 1122 From Airport

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

8 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan