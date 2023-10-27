An emergency exercise held at Sukkur Airport

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority organized an annual full-scale emergency exercise at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport in Sukkur to deal with any emergency situation.

Civil aviation, airport security force, air force, airport staff, 1122 service, medical, and other related agencies participated in the exercise here on Friday.

During the occasion, a fire broke out and passengers were rescued from it. The exercise was supervised by Airport Manager Hamad-ur Rehman and other fire officers.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui, and other revenue officers visited the emergency exercise at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport and appreciated the performance of the personnel of rescue and law enforcement agencies.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials said that airports are very important for any city and it is the responsibility of the relevant organizations to ensure their security. These exercises build a close relationship and cooperation between institutions.