An enchanting evening of classical music mesmerizes PNCA audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) echoed with the timeless strains of South Asian classical music on Saturday evening, as a spellbinding concert organized by the Ahang-e-Khusrawi Classical Music Heritage Trust (CMHT) drew a packed house of music enthusiasts.

The event, aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich classical music heritage, attracted a diverse audience comprising diplomats, students, artists, and connoisseurs of classical traditions. It was a night steeped in melody, spirituality, and cultural pride.

The evening opened with a mystical choral rendition of "Allah Hoo Allah Jallay Shaan Allah", performed by the students of the Trust, including Afsa, Amaan, Sara, and Ahmad.

Their harmonious voices set a reverent and spiritual tone, instantly drawing the audience into a world of devotion and musical serenity.

This was followed by a breathtaking instrumental performance featuring renowned flutist Salman Adil and tabla maestro Sarfaraz Anwar. Their seamless interplay and nuanced improvisations captivated listeners and drew resounding applause. Santoor artist Ali Raza delivered a compelling solo, his performance marked by intricate phrasing and rhythmic elegance, beautifully complemented by tabla accompaniment.

In the vocal segment, classical singer Hassan Abbas enthralled the audience with his rendering of a soulful raag, blending technical mastery with emotive expression. Sarfaraz Anwar returned to the stage—this time as a vocalist—to present a powerful rendition of Raag Darbari, leaving a deep emotional impact on the listeners.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was a spellbinding classical dance performance by acclaimed dancer Nighat Chaudhry.

Her expressive interpretation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s revolutionary poem “Hum Dekhain Gey” merged poetry, music, and movement into a stirring tribute that earned a huge appreciation.

Reflecting on the Trust’s journey, President Iftikhar Rasheed shared its humble beginnings in 2003. “Six of us contributed Rs. 100,000 each to establish this nonprofit initiative dedicated to supporting classical musicians and offering free or subsidized music education,” he said. Highlighting present challenges, he added, “Today, only three active trustees remain. We urgently need support from the corporate sector and the public to sustain this noble mission. Pakistan is full of raw talent—if we don’t nurture it, we risk losing a vital part of our cultural identity.”

Director General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, lauded the Trust’s dedication and pledged institutional backing, including free music education facilities for underprivileged students. “In these difficult times, such unwavering commitment to classical arts is truly inspiring,” he noted.

Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Saleem Baig, praised the transformative power of music and described musicians as “social engineers who heal hearts through their art.” He announced a donation of Rs. 500,000 to support the Trust and expressed appreciation for both Iftikhar Rasheed and Ayoub Jamali’s efforts in championing classical traditions.

The evening concluded with heartfelt tributes, emotional reflections, and a collective call to action to preserve Pakistan’s classical music heritage. As the final note faded into silence, the message was clear: the spirit of classical music lives on and it must be protected for generations to come.