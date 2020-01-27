UrduPoint.com
An Equal Proportion Of Pakistanis (34%) Take Advice From The Head Of A Mosque Or A Religious Leader Regarding Religious Issues; Amongst Women The Highest Proportion Consult The Head Of Their Household

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:55 AM

An equal proportion of Pakistanis (34%) take advice from the head of a mosque or a religious leader regarding religious issues; amongst women the highest proportion consult the head of their household

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, an equal 34% take advice from the head of a mosque or a religious leader regarding religious issues

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, an equal 34% take advice from the head of a mosque or a religious leader regarding religious issues; amongst women the highest proportion consult the head of their household.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Whose advice do you take when it comes to religious issues?” In response, 13% claimed they take their own advice on religious issues, an equal 34% each said they take advice from the head of a mosque or religious leader while 17% said they take advice from the head of their household.

1% chose other options while only 1% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

