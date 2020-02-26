An evening of Urdu narration for art lovers on weekend

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts Saturday will arrange an evening of art narration featuring words of Ibn-e-Insha here for literature lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to help revive the lost art of Urdu narration.

Evening, titled, 'Ik Insha Naam Kaa Dewana', has been arranged in collaboration of Rung School and art organization Qissa Khawani which will be conducted by famous Urdu narrator Tajdar Zaidai here at Rung school of Music and Arts.

He would read famous urdu pieces of prose and poetry of Ibn-e-Insha, famously known as Insha ji who was a poet, columnist, humorist, and travelogue writer.

Tajdar Zaidi is founder of art organization Qissa Khwaan which is a Pakistani organization dedicated to the art of storytelling in English and Urdu, using performance mediums like theatre, music, and media.