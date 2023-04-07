Close
An Extensive Lecture Held At SALU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :An extension lecture on the topic "The Religious, Social and Educational Services of Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed of Khuhra" was held at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.

According to a release issued here on Friday, the event was jointly organized by the Institute of Islamic Studies and Makhdoom Shaheed Abdul Rehman Cultural, Educational and Development Trust, Khuhra.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto presided over the event. Member Central Ruyat-e- Hilal Committee, Pakistan, Dr Pir Syed Shahid Ali Shah Jillani, was the chief guest. Sardar Shakir Khan Mazari, Religious Scholar from Minhaj University, Lahore attended as the guest of honor.

VC Dr Ibupoto paid rich tribute to Makhdoom Shaheed Abdul Rehman who scarified for the promotion of Islamic perspective and teaching of soft image of the islam in the Sindh province.

Dr Pir Syed Shahid Ali Shah Jillani in his address said that it is the need of the time to disseminate the message of Makhdoom Abdul Rehman Shaheed among the youth as well as masses at large because the message of Waliullah is concerned with the message of God. Since the Waliullah are free from fear and any temptation in their practices.

