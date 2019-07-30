An extortionist among 29 suspects arrested in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The West zone police have arrested an alleged extortionist among 29 suspects during raids and snap checking in the last 24 hours from different areas of West zone here.

The police have recovered one riffle, three pistols, eight rounds, 6.4 kilograms marijuana and one motorcycle from the arrested accused, said a spokesperson to the DIG West on Tuesday.