An Eyewitness Account Of Massacre Of Civilians In Sopore

Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

An eyewitness account of massacre of civilians in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A group of policemen disembarked from their vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire on the civilians in Sopore, an eyewitnesses said in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A middle-aged man said he saw a group of policemen disembarking from their vehicle and opening fire on the civilians. "So what if they kill me," the eyewitness, in a video is seen telling a group of journalists near the location of the incident in Arampora Sopore, Kashmir Media Service reported.

One of the bullets, he said, hit Bashir Ahmad, a poor widower who was selling fruits and vegetables on a hand-driven cart in Arampora, and he collapsed on the spot. "I saw it with my own eyes. Let them kill me," he said, as some onlookers, who are not seen in the video, advise caution.

The SSP Iqbal confirmed to have killed of Manzoor, a cart owner on the spot. The victim families of Sopore talking to media said that they want justice.

The Indian police men brought civilian Manzoor Ahmad out of his vehicle and killed him there," the victim family said.

"The government should release CCTV footage from the area," said victim Manzoor's widow, Aasiya. "I want justice. The culprits should be punished. "I want to see the dead body of the person who killed my husband. I am pregnant with his second child and questioned who would now take care of them.

Hundreds of agitated women gathered in Sopore and staged an anti-India and anti-police demonstration, seeking justice and punishment to police personnel involved in killing of civilians in Sopore.

"I need you, my son. Don't enter your grave yet, my martyr son," Manzoor's aged mother said feebly, as other women lent support of their arms to prevent her from collapsing.

The locals said that the brutal police avenged the deaths of its two men in an attack in the area from poor civilians.

Meanwhile, as many as 5761 people were fined while 10 others were arrested during the last 24 hours in the name of violating guidelines of COVID-19 virus in the Kashmir valley.

