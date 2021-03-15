UrduPoint.com
An Illegal Building Removes In Khairpur

Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:27 PM

An illegal building removes in Khairpur

District administration Khairpur on Monday removed an illegally constructed building on the encroached piece of land

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Khairpur on Monday removed an illegally constructed building on the encroached piece of land.

The operation was led by local administration and anti-encroachment cell along with the local police.

They have demolished the illegal construction on the irrigation canals paths near Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme.

They have also retrieved 30,000 feet of state land from the local land mafias.

More Stories From Pakistan

