An Important Decision Of The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Given In The Corona Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:52 PM

An important decision of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi given in the Corona epidemic

Good news for the honorable members of Arts Council Karachi, the annual membership fee of the members for the year 2019 and 2020 has been waived, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) The Governing Body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, keeping in view COVID-19, has decided that the annual membership fees for the year 2019 and 2020 have been waived for the convenience of the members.

Therefore, the members who have not paid the membership fee for the year 2018 and earlier can join the voter list of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for 2020 by paying their dues in terms of membership fee before November 30, 2020.

