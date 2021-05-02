An insane man fells into well, remains safe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A mentally abnormal man fell down into the well and luckily remained safe at Qasba Maral area here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a forty years old man namely Falak Sher s/o Muhammad Nawaz who was abnormal by condition went into the well and suddenly fell himself down.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued him from the well.

The victim luckily remained safe and only first aid was provided to him.