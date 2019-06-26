UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An Interactive Session On Social Media To Be Held Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

An interactive session on social media to be held tomorrow

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize an interactive session "Muzakra" on folk media here at its media center on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize an interactive session "Muzakra" on folk media here at its media center on Thursday.

In the Muzakra session, speakers will explore the conceptual construction of media and communication, comparative study of folk and modern media, typology, significance and potential of folk media revival, and finally role of folk media in sustainable development.

The guest speakers include Muneeba Iftikhar and Ethasham ul Haq Shami. Ms Moneeba Iftikhar is working as a lecturer at Lahore College for Women University.

She holds an MPhil in Mass communication and is a PhD scholar, specializing in media and communication research.

She has served in the field of advertising as concept developer, copy writer and creative director for more than 14 years while working for many multinational and national companies.

As a research scholar, she has written 30-32 research papers for journals and magazines of national and international repute on the subject of gender and communication especially. She has written two books on folkmedia and advertising in Pakistan.

Shami an NCA graduate, Ex Director at Sanatzars , a textile designer, a teacher and a trainer would talk on "Haal Ahwaal". "Haal Ahwaal" is an interpersonal traditional communication element widely practiced in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Textile Media LCWU

Recent Stories

New China-Europe freight train route launches in e ..

1 minute ago

Health Authority advises to adopt protective measu ..

1 minute ago

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup ma ..

7 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass a ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.