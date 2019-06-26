An interactive session on social media to be held tomorrow

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize an interactive session "Muzakra" on folk media here at its media center on Thursday

In the Muzakra session, speakers will explore the conceptual construction of media and communication, comparative study of folk and modern media, typology, significance and potential of folk media revival, and finally role of folk media in sustainable development.

The guest speakers include Muneeba Iftikhar and Ethasham ul Haq Shami. Ms Moneeba Iftikhar is working as a lecturer at Lahore College for Women University.

She holds an MPhil in Mass communication and is a PhD scholar, specializing in media and communication research.

She has served in the field of advertising as concept developer, copy writer and creative director for more than 14 years while working for many multinational and national companies.

As a research scholar, she has written 30-32 research papers for journals and magazines of national and international repute on the subject of gender and communication especially. She has written two books on folkmedia and advertising in Pakistan.

Shami an NCA graduate, Ex Director at Sanatzars , a textile designer, a teacher and a trainer would talk on "Haal Ahwaal". "Haal Ahwaal" is an interpersonal traditional communication element widely practiced in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.