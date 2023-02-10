UrduPoint.com

An Irreparable Loss: President, PM Condole Literary Icon Amjad Islam Amjad's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

An irreparable loss: President, PM condole literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over death of renowned poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad, calling it an irreparable loss to urdu literature.

They paid tribute to the services of award-winning poet and playwright, and said the gulf created by his death in the field of literature could not be bridged.

The president said that late Amjad Islam Amjad rendered invaluable services to Urdu language and literature which would be kept alive forever.

Remembering him as the greatest poet of his time, the prime minister said late Amjad Islam Amjad translated human sentiments into the language as per culture and tradition.

He said personally a great human being, he was the household name for every Pakistani with an interest in education and literature.

The prime minister said the late poet proved his mettle in all forms of literature.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said with Amjad Islam Amjad's death, a great chapter of Urdu literature had come to an end.

He said through his works, the late writer nurtured the ideology of the new generation.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Family All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

3 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

4 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.