An oil tanker overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of litres oil was spilled when an oil tanker, filled with crude oil, was overturned at Talagang on Sunday.

Rescue sources said thousands of litres oil was spoiled while two, including driver and a helper, were injured in the accident, reported a private news channel.

The police closed all routes leading to the site of the accident and rescue operation was continued to restore the traffic.