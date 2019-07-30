UrduPoint.com
An Open Court To Be Held On Aug 1 In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 02:44 PM

An open court to be held on Aug 1 in Abbottabad

The local administration of Abbottabad would organize an open court here on August 1 for hearing the problems of masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The local administration of Abbottabad would organize an open court here on August 1 for hearing the problems of masses.

According to the details, the open court would be held at Government High school Chimatti, heads of all local departments would attend the session of open court.

Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad Aamir Afaq expressed that masses should show their maximum presence to highlight their problems.

The local administration was serious to mitigate the problems of peoples.

